SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) – Three juveniles have been arrested and charged with breaking into a home and cars, according to Southern Shores Police Department.

The juveniles were charged with breaking and entering and larceny of money and other personal items from multiple cars.

They have charges pending on breaking and entering of an empty home that includes damages to the home and larcenies of the property.

The juveniles were also charged with damaging and spray-painting town property and civic association property, including signage.

These incidents took place over the last two weeks in Southern Shores Neighborhoods.

More charges and possible suspects pending completion of the investigation.