HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A juvenile has been taken into custody after they allegedly broke into and vandalized a school and local office in Hertford County.

According to a press release, deputies responded on April 30 just before 10:30 p.m. for an alarm call at the CS Brown Stem School. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found that someone had forced their way into the room where the security system was located and destroyed the system.

Deputies then canvassed the Office of the Aging, which is located behind the school. They found that all of the electronics had been vandalized and destroyed. Chairs were also found flipped over and common household liquids such as dish soap and chocolate syrup were found on the floors and walls.

A vehicle that was assigned to the office building was stolen during the vandalism and it was also found damaged. Deputies say there are several thousand dollars in damages.

After looking over camera footage, deputies saw that four boys with masks were seen in and around the buildings. Deputies say one of the boys was identified and charged with the crimes.

Officials are still working to identify and located the three other boys involved.