Juvenile arrested, charged in connection to 19-year-old’s murder in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection to the homicide of a 19-year-old man in Elizabeth City in August.

According to a press release, at 3:47 p.m. on August 22, police responded to the area of 607 South Road Street for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Paramedics transported the victim to Sentara Albemarle Hospital and then airlifted him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Dominique Maxwell Daguizan.

Now authorities say a juvenile has been arrested in connection to the homicide.

The alleged suspect has been charged with murder and transported to the juvenile detention center in Greenville, North Carolina.