Jury expected to begin deliberating sentence in deadly prison attack case

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Jurors will soon be deliberating the fate of an inmate convicted in the deadly attempted escape at Pasquotank Correctional Institute.

The same jury convicted Mikel Brady in connection to the 2017 attack. Four prison employees were killed in the failed escape attempt. Now, they will have to decide if he should spend the rest of his life in prison or get the death penalty.

Brady is the first of four inmates facing charges in this case to go to trial.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks has been covering the trial since it began two weeks ago.

Jason reports that closing arguments in the sentencing phase are complete. The jury will receive instructions after the court returns from lunch and then they will deliberate.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, and sign up to receive notifications. WAVY will send a push alert to the app when the jury delivers its sentencing recommendation.