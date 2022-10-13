OCRACOKE ISLAND (WGHP) — It’s a jellyfish jamboree!

Cape Hatteras National Parks Service workers shared this video of a massive swarm of cannonball jellyfish that washed up on the north end of Ocracoke Island.

Since jellyfish can’t swim, they float along with the currents. Sometimes they wash ashore due to colder water, currents and wind.

Cannonball jellyfish can’t sting, but parks officials still urge people to avoid touching them.

It’s best to leave the jellyfish alone and let nature take its course.

Some of them will wash back out into the ocean, and others will become food for birds, crabs and other animals that live along the seashore.