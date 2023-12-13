GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A deadly house fire one year ago Tuesday prompted a months-long investigation into the Guilford County Department of Social Services.

It revealed a pattern of policy violations and forced DSS workers to make changes or risk lose funding. Some of the violations were directly related to the fire on Grimsley Street in Greensboro, which killed three children younger than five and left their mother in jail charged with three counts of felony child abuse with serious physical injury.

After reaching out several times asking for an interview over the past few months, both the county and state have declined to speak with FOX8. A spokesperson for the county pointed us to a website created to inform the community on the department’s progress toward correcting the policy violations.

It started when a fire on Dec. 12, 2022, killed three children at a home on Grimsley Street. Guilford Couty had an open child protective services assessment on their mother, Brandi Sturdivant, at the time.

This kickstarted an investigation into the Guilford County Department of Social Services.

Six months after the fire on May 16, 2023, the State Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to county leaders detailing how DSS workers violated policy. The four-page letter explained how in the case of Sturdivant and her children, DSS workers did not thoroughly address safety, maintain ongoing contact with families and follow up to safety concerns reported by the mother.

State leaders went even further than the Grimsley Street fire, citing DSS with a number of policy violations related to 29 other cases, and told the county to create a corrective action plan.

In a video on the county’s website DSS Director Sharon Barlow said the state’s letter wasn’t the first time concerns were brought up.

“Well before we received information from the state, we had our own concerns and had already begun to dig deeper into areas where we felt like there were practice challenges,” she said. “We had already begun to ask our county leaders and county commissioners for additional resources.”

A regional child welfare consultant came to Guilford County four times between May and June to help the county create and enforce its plan.

Leaders submitted it on June 16 with four goals in mind: enhancing DSS’ continuous quality improvement processes, building staff capacity, implementing increased oversight and strengthening deeper court partnerships.

Less than one month later, the state approved the corrective action plan and came back to Guilford County in October about 90 days later for a first review.

Since the initial report, the county is in 100 percent compliance with training requirements, including the completion of back to basics training, which social workers highlighted in the county’s video.

“We really have gone back and started to change our outlook on how we do things and being able to implement new tools in each area of child welfare,” said Isaac Dannenberg, a Guilford County social worker.

In the 90 days since the plan was implemented, the department also started using a real time documentation tool during family interviews and a monitoring tool allowing supervisors and program managers to track safety assessments.

“In the next 90 days, you can expect to see really more consistency and more stabilizing of the workforce working really diligently with our court partners to sure up some practices there and just it’s been a real spirit of community cooperation and I think you can expect to continue to see more of that,” said Barlow.

State leaders tell me the next step is another review of the corrective action plan in Jan. 2024.