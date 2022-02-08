‘It felt like forever’ — 5 victims held at gunpoint for 90 minutes during terrifying robbery near Duke campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are searching for as many as four suspects after five young adults were held at gunpoint and robbed over 90 minutes over the weekend, officials say.

It happened Saturday night at an apartment complex off McQueen Drive, not far from the Duke University campus.

One of the victims – who asked that CBS 17 not identify her for safety reasons – said she and two of her friends had just returned to a friend’s apartment after watching the UNC-Duke basketball game and going to dinner.

Immediately after getting out of the car, she said, the suspects appeared – and at least one had a gun.

“They were like, ‘Give us your phones, get down on your knees, don’t look up, look down, and don’t say a word,” she said.

The suspects then demanded the victims sign out of their iCloud accounts, and allow them access to their phones.

Then, they made the victims bring them inside the apartment, where two other people would become victims in the robbery as well.

Once inside, the victim said the suspects were after banking passwords, PIN numbers, and anything else they could steal.

“They…put us in different parts of the apartment,” she said. “I was put under a table. One or two were put in a closet or bathroom. One in a different room.”

She said the suspects, in addition to financial information, took a television, jewelry – and even stole her car when they left.

The whole incident took about an hour and a half, but, “it felt like forever,” she said, thinking, “I just want to go home.”

Once the suspects finally left, the victims used the apartment’s security system to call for help.

Durham police told CBS 17 they responded about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, where the victims said they took a report. By that time, the suspects were gone.

The victim’s family told CBS 17, the family was able to trace their daughter’s cell phone to the Charlotte area. The family said they reported that information to police, but have received no indication officers tracked down the suspects.

Police said they’re looking for as many as four suspects in connection with the robbery. Officers did not release any suspect descriptions.

Meanwhile, two nights later, the victim admits it has been hard for her to shake the memories from Saturday.

“You kind of keep replaying it in your head,” she said.

But, most importantly she said: “Very thankful that everyone is safe. Nobody got hurt. That’s the main thing.”

Durham police ask that anyone with information about this case call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.