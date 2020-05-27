Investigators: Unattended grill caused KDH fire that killed mother and son

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – Investigators have determined the cause of a fire in the Outer Banks earlier this month that killed a mother and her son.

The fire broke at the Pine Grove Trail triplex in Kill Devil Hills on May 17. An unattended charcoal grill too close to combustibles sparked the fire on the wooden deck of a ground floor apartment, officials said. Investigators have ruled the fire accidental.

Ann Horton, known to her friends as Ravann, was killed in the fire, along with her 9-year-old son Sebastian, who went by Sebi.

“The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department extends its condolences to the family, friends

and our community for the loss of Ravann and Sebi.” Kill Devil Hills Fire Department

If you would like to help donate to the family, please visit the GoFundMe page.

