KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – Investigators have determined the cause of a fire in the Outer Banks earlier this month that killed a mother and her son.
The fire broke at the Pine Grove Trail triplex in Kill Devil Hills on May 17. An unattended charcoal grill too close to combustibles sparked the fire on the wooden deck of a ground floor apartment, officials said. Investigators have ruled the fire accidental.
- RELATED: ‘The world is a lonelier place without them’: Community remembers mother, son who died in OBX house fire
- RELATED: Two dead after Kill Devil Hills house fire Sunday morning
Ann Horton, known to her friends as Ravann, was killed in the fire, along with her 9-year-old son Sebastian, who went by Sebi.
“The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department extends its condolences to the family, friendsKill Devil Hills Fire Department
and our community for the loss of Ravann and Sebi.”
If you would like to help donate to the family, please visit the GoFundMe page.
Latest Posts
- Investigators: Unattended grill caused KDH fire that killed mother and son
- Marc and Audrey Leishman provide meals and masks to Virginia Beach
- Franklin police investigating Tuesday night shooting; shots fired reported at Dorchester Square Apartments
- Richmond will ‘cautiously’ move into Phase 1 on Friday
- Driving Force in the Community