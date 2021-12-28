Investigators say NC officer accidentally shot son in the head

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville, North Carolina, police officer accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head, officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Monday evening, deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services were called to a residence on Haw Branch Road regarding an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, the deputies found a 15-year-old teen boy was being treated by EMS for a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to Naval Trauma Center on Camp Lejeune and later sent to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The victim sustained a life-threatening injury from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The firearm was a handgun. All preliminary indications are that the incident was an accidental shooting.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says that District Attorney Ernie Lee is aware of the investigation, which is ongoing.

“This is a tragic event, and this matter remains under investigation by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office,” Lee said in a press release. “The reports, statements and other evidence from the investigation will be provided to this office to determine what actions, if any, will be taken. I continue to remain in contact with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in this ongoing investigation.”

The Jacksonville Police Department said in a press release they are cooperating in the investigation.

“The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the incident and the Jacksonville Police Department is fully cooperating with their investigation. We ask that our community members keep our employee and their family in their thoughts and prayers at this time,” said Investigative Services Supervisor Lt. Christopher Funcke.