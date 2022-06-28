PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating after an inmate died inside Albemarle District Jail.

The sheriff’s office say they responded to the Albemarle District Jail around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, regarding a call for an inmate who was not breathing.



Deputies were escorted to B-Block inside of ADJ where EMS and Providence Fire Dept. were already on scene providing life-saving measures to the inmate who was later sent to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.



A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the officers with ADJ found the inmate, later identified as 24-year-old William Adam Seagle, lying on the floor at around 10:11 p.m. Friday.



At 10:12 p.m., with the assistance of other inmates, officers and inmates moved the unconscious inamte from the floor onto a table in the common area of B-Block where officers with ADJ began providing life-saving measures until EMS arrived and took over the role of medical care.



This incident is still under investigation however, at this time no foul play is suspected, stated the sheriff’s office.



Seagle had been in ADJ since Wednesday, June 23, for failure to appear on some traffic offenses.



If you have any information that could aid in this investigation, please contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191.