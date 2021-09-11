Interactive map: What’s the average salary in North Carolina by county?

(WGHP) — Which counties have the highest wages in North Carolina? How about the lowest? Should I be planning a move any time soon?

Here at FOX8 we’ve been asking those same questions, so we decided to dig into data provided by ZipRecruiter and the NC Department of Commerce for answers.

Here’s what we found:

NC currently ranks 48 out of 50 states nationwide for average job salaries, according to ZipRecruiter.

The average salary in North Carolina is $53,703 compared to the national average of $66,665.

That means the average North Carolinian makes around $25.82 an hour, which is $1,033 a week or $4,475 a month.

Salaries reported to ZipRecruiter in NC are as high as $109,405 but also as low as $16,491. There are likely salaries outside of this range that have not been reported to ZipRecruiter.

However, the majority of salaries considered in the average jobs category are between $39,820 and $59,528. Anyone who makes $72,400 a year is considered a top earner.

10 Highest-Paying NC Cities

The average salary discrepancy for the 10 highest-paying cities in NC is minimal at 16% between number one (Durham) and number 10 (Jacksonville).

Three of the 10 cities (Burlington, Greensboro, Winston-Salem) are in the FOX8 viewing area. Winston-Salem is ranked at number two just below Durham.

Check out all 10 below:

Durham: $67,180

Winston-Salem: $62,813

Greenville: $60,882

Raleigh: $60,176

Greensboro: $59,752

Wilmington: $59,388

Charlotte: $58,449

Gastonia: $58,184

Burlington: $57,181

Jacksonville: $57,163

Wages by County

But how do NC wages compare county-by-county?

The NC Department of Commerce, Labor & Economic Analysis Division calculated the average wage of a North Carolinian working in the private sector by looking at wage data from the beginning of July 2019 to the end of June 2020.

Unsurprisingly, Durham County has the highest average wage at $79,892--about $26,300 higher.

Swain County has the lowest wage at $29, 024, which is about $24,703 lower than average.

See the full list of all 100 NC counties below:

Alamance County: $43,282

Alexander County: $33,431

Alleghany County: $32,461

Anson County: $35,083

Ashe County: $36,429

Avery County: $33,213

Beaufort County: $38,541

Bertie County: $32,276

Bladen County: $38,052

Brunswick County: $40,184

Buncombe County: $44,847

Burke County: $37,414

Cabarrus County: $41,255

Caldwell County: $41,157

Camden County: $37,398

Carteret County: $34,953

Caswell County: $37,128

Catawba County: $43,920

Chatham County: $38,935

Cherokee County: $33,148

Chowan County: $36,430

Clay County: $32,387

Cleveland County: $40,466

Columbus County: $35,138

Craven County: $40,352

Cumberland County: $38,214

Currituck County: $34,847

Dare County: $33,681

Davidson County: $42,274

Davie County: $39,598

Duplin County: $36,490

Durham County: $75,892

Edgecombe County: $36,170

Forsyth County: $54,914

Franklin County: $44,826

Gaston County: $42,018

Gates County: $38,178

Graham County: $37,074

Granville County: $42,326

Greene County: $32,853

Guilford County: $50,603

Halifax County: $34,225

Harnett County: $35,637

Haywood County: $37,577

Henderson County: $40,529

Hertford County: $39,777

Hoke County: $33,928

Hyde County: $31,555

Iredell County: $51,136

Jackson County: $36,241

Johnston County: $41,776

Jones County: $34,339

Lee County: $42,516

Lenoir County: $39,839

Lincoln County: $43,214

Macon County: $36,942

Madison County: $35,775

Martin County: $32,137

McDowell County: $37,962

Mecklenburg County: $71,689

Mitchell County: $40,351

Montgomery County: $38,237

Moore County: $42,255

Nash County: $41,827

New Hanover: $46,383

Northampton County: $38,433

Onslow County: $32,760

Orange County: $52,155

Pamlico County: $30,448

Pasquotank County: $37,746

Pender County: $35,036

Perquimans County: $37,046

Person County: $42,446

Pitt County: $42,801

Polk County: $33,383

Randolph County: $37,865

Richmond County: $35,874

Robeson County: $35,033

Rockingham County: $35,953

Rowan County: $44,412

Rutherford County: $37,031

Sampson County: $39,034

Scotland County: $38,063

Stanly County: $35,420

Stokes County: $32,264

Surry County: $37,836

Swain County: $29,024

Transylvania County: $35,833

Tyrell County: $33,463

Union County: $46,386

Vance County: $36,717

Wake County: $63,966

Warren County: $30,494

Washington County: $42,747

Watauga County: $35,053

Wayne County: $38,401

Wilkes County: $38,362

Wilson County: $46,904

Yadkin County: $36,674

Yancey County: $37,476