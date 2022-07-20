Mega Millions jackpot at $630 million (credit: NC Education Lottery)

(WGHP) — As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $630 million after Tuesday night’s drawing, we started wondering where all the $1 million or more winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold in North Carolina.

So we reached out to the NC Education Lottery, and they answered our questions.

The Mega Millions lottery game began in 2010, so there are no wins before that. The list of stores provided to us by the lottery also takes into account online play.

Overall, 40 winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold since 2010. Three of those tickets were sold through online play, and seven of them were sold in the Piedmont Triad.

Four were sold in Guilford County, one in Forsyth County, one in Alamance County and one in Surry County.

The largest win in North Carolina was at the Kangaroo Express at 1531 SE Greenville Boulevard in Greenville on Sept. 30, 2011. The player won $56.5 million. For comparison, the other 39 wins combined add up to just over $57 million, only about $500,000 more.

The chart below stacks each win by city, so you can see which North Carolina cities have won the most money over the years. Greenville was omitted from the chart below because the city's sole win, $56.5 million, dwarfed all others in comparison.

The NC Education Lottery released the following statement to FOX8: