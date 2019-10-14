Inmate trial continues in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Testimony continued Monday in the trial of an inmate authorities say was involved in a deadly failed prison escape.

Mikel Brady is accused of being part of the deadly attack at the Pasquotank Correctional facility in 2017. Four prison employees were killed in the escape attempt.

Prosecutors have begun to lay out their case. They are calling up witnesses, who have described the scene inside the Pasquotank Correctional Institution as a blood filled chaotic scene.

First to testify Monday was an Elizabeth City police officer, who told the jury all he could smell was fresh blood when he arrived on scene. He talked about the moments when he tried to save officers, only to learn they were already dead. Their necks had been cut.

The jury then watched the officer’s body camera video of the gruesome scene. Prosecutors say this was the ending to a deadly prison escape caused by four inmates.

One of those inmates, Mikel Brady, is who is currently on trial. He could be given the death penalty if found guilty.

The trial is expected to take several weeks.

