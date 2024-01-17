WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation has begun after an inmate at the Bertie Correctional Institution who was serving time for rape in Pitt County was allegedly killed by another inmate.

The N.C. Department of Adult Correction reports the incident happened last Friday. Rasheen Younger died last Sunday morning an outside medical facility with family at his side. The Windsor Police Department is investigating.

Officials said around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 12, correctional officers discovered Younger unconscious. The prison’s medical team performed CPR and EMS continued lifesaving measures as he was transported to a local hospital. Preliminary information indicates that Younger was struck by another offender and fell backward, hitting his head.

Younger, 44, was serving a 76-year sentence for a 1997 first-degree rape conviction in Pitt County. His projected release date was May 2, 2065. He was housed in medium custody at the prison in Windsor, officials said.