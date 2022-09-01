JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a stabbing that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School.

Scene at Northside High School in Jacksonville (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yanerio held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said one student died after being stabbed in “one of the common areas” of the school. Another student was also stabbed and a teacher who jumped into the situation to help was injured but not stabbed, officials said.

School resource officers responded and EMS took both students to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where the student died. The suspect, who is a student, was arrested and is in custody. No names are currently being released, officials said.

The school went into lockdown from just after 7 a.m. until around 8:45 a.m., when parents were allowed to take students from the school. School will be virtual on Friday and classes will resume in person on Tuesday, Onslow County Schools Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins said.

Yanerio said part of the investigation is whether the incident was gang-related. District Attorney Ernie Lee said charges were still being reviewed before determining how to proceed in either juvenile or adult court.

Police responded to a call at 7:02 a.m. at the school. Jacksonville Police Public Information Officer Sarah Sinese said they were investigating and that the school was not on lockdown. Other vehicles were seen entering the school but drivers were encouraged to avoid the area during the investigation.

Around 9 a.m., an update indicated that officials declared there was no threat to the students or the general public. People were asked to continue to avoid the area.