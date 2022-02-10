In letter to Gov. Cooper, House Speaker Tim Moore calls for end to school masking policies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R) has asked Gov. Roy Cooper (D) to end the state’s mask mandate in schools and do away with guidelines that “hinder student achievement.”

The House speaker sent Cooper a letter with these requests saying “they (mask mandates) are generally ignored by many people and businesses.”

Moore said children have been the least at risk for COVID-19 but “continue to pay the heaviest price.”

“Throughout the pandemic, it has been our young children who have paid the heaviest price for the Governor’s endless state of emergency and ongoing mandates and restrictions,” Moore said in a release Thursday.

In January, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its updated public school health kit – detailing its indoor mask requirements and exposure protocols.

NCDHHS said the updated recommendations were meant to reduce student absences.

On Thursday at an event in Goldsboro, Cooper addressed mask policies and said NCDHHS will issue updates to its school safety toolkit that address masks.

“I’m pleased and hopeful that we can get back to normal lives with the understanding that we’re all going to need to do things to protect ourselves depending on the risk,” Cooper said.

Moore said the current guidelines have “all but compelled local schools to keep their mask mandates in place.”

“It is time to end the policies that have disrupted classrooms and hindered student achievement. The science does not support these onerous restrictions that continue to harm our children,” Moore said in a release. “I urge Governor Cooper to repeal the guidelines that force healthy kids to stay home and effectively mandate masks in schools.”

This week, schools in Johnston and Cumberland counties lifted their mask mandates. Lee County opted to keep its mandatory face coverings policy.