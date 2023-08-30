PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With Hurricane Idalia expected to bring strong, potentially tropical storm force, winds and heavy rain to northeast North Carolina, several school systems are adjusting their schedules as a precaution.

10 On Your Side has confirmed the following changes. We will continue to update this post with any new information from local school districts.

Dare County

Dare County announced that Thursday, Aug. 31 will be a remote learning day due to severe weather, and Friday, Sept. 1 will be an optional workday, not a student day. It said that students and staff will receive further instructions from their school Wednesday.

It said that based on information from the National Weather Service’s 6 p.m. Tuesday webinar, Idalia is on the same path to pass south of Cape Hatteras, and “it appears the storm will slow after moving off the coast (and) rainfall estimates have increased.”

It said ocean over wash estimates have increased from one to three feet.

Elizabeth City – Pasquotank Public Schools

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is operating on a normal schedule as of Wednesday midday. They will continue to monitor the situation and get in touch with parents, staff, students, and stakeholders this afternoon with any additional information.

Gates County

As of Wednesday morning, Gates County School has not made any changes to the schedule. They will continue to monitor the storm and make changes as needed.

Northampton County, NC

Northampton County announced its schools will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 due to pending inclement weather from Idalia. They’ll also have a two-hour delay in the morning on Thursday, Aug. 31.