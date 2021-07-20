‘I could not believe it’: NC woman wins $2M lottery prize after family friend gifts her $20 scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Karen Urtecho Sandrez, of Charlotte, bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It’s kind of surreal,” she said Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Urtecho Sandrez received her 100X The Cash scratch-off as a gift from a family friend. The friend bought the $20 ticket from Lucia Food Mart on Killian Road in Stanley.

“I could not believe it, honestly,” she said. “You read it, and you don’t believe it.”

Urtecho Sandrez had the choice of taking an annuity of $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

She chose the $1.2 million lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $849,006.