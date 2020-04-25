Hyde County to start allowing non-resident property owners back on Ocracoke

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — Hyde County has extended a local stay-at-home order until May 22 — but has also laid out its plans to lift restrictions on entry to Ocracoke by non-resident property owners.

The restrictions on non-resident property owners going to Ocracoke will end May 11, 2020.

“After careful consideration of all the data available to the county and public health officials, Hyde County, in consultation with key stakeholders and local health providers, is beginning to implement plans to gradually relax the current restrictions while still protecting the safety of our community,” Hyde County wrote in a news release Friday.

The first step will be to allow Ocracoke non-resident property owners back to the island.

People on the island must still stick to social distancing guidelines. The following restrictions are still valid:

Hyde County’s Stay at Home Order has been extended to May 22, 2020.

If you are sick, stay home.

Mass gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer individuals.

Travel should only be for essential needs.

Only have direct contact with members of your immediate household.

All essential retailers must adhere to the Governor’s Executive Order 131 and comply with restrictions on the number of individuals allowed entry based on square footage of space.

Residents should still wear masks or cloth face coverings in public settings such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

All non-resident property owners should also bring their own supplies to allow them to stay at home as much as possible, including groceries, medication, paper products and other essentials.

“Decisions regarding visitor access to Hyde County will be addressed at a future date to allow for the monitoring of resource availability and the county’s ability to conduct testing and contact tracing as necessary. County officials will continue to meet regularly to review the effectiveness of our mitigation efforts,” the release said.

