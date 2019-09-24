Hyde County to accept housing assistance applications after Dorian

The Ocracoke Village Fire Department is used as a command center Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP)

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Hyde County announced that it will accept common housing assistance applications for residents whose homes and properties where damaged in the wake of Dorian.

In a statement released early Tuesday afternoon, Hyde County officials announced the acceptance of the application from residents who were affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Officials encouraged all owners including residents, off-island property owners, and business owners to submit an application for housing damage needs.

However, officials iterated that the application does not promise funding, but rather gives the county a tool to apply for funding and match property owner needs with eligible grant funds.

When and if grants are approved, the funds will used accordingly to each individual’s needs.

Officials also noted that the application is separate from a FEMA individual assistance application. They urged owners to apply to both separately.

Applications can be found online from the county’s website.