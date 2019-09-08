Hyde County thanks community for ‘overwhelming’ support in Ocracoke efforts following Hurricane Dorian

This image taken from drone video shows the devastion caused by Hurricane Dorian on Ocracoke, North Carolina. (WRAL via NBC)

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Hyde County thanks the community in support as officials continue their relief efforts in Ocracoke.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Hyde County officials said they have received “overwhelming” response to the recovery efforts in Ocracoke following the destruction from Hurricane Dorian.

However, officials also mentioned that they have received more food and supply than they can handle at the moment. They referred the community to call their staff at 833-543-3248 before sending anything to the island as they try to evaluate their current needs.

If you would like to give cash donations to the Outer Banks Community Foundation, the organization has the site open for donors to specifically give to Ocracoke relief efforts.

You can also donate to Lifeline Outreach OBX, an Outreach organization in Outer Banks, as they try to get more resources in Ocracoke.

At the moment, access to Ocracoke is still restricted. Officials advise that private boats attempting to access the island will be turned away.