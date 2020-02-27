Hyde County Schools to receive $4.9M for Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, instructors from Raphael House lead a classroom discussion about consent and healthy relationships with a class of sophomores at Central Catholic High School in Portland, Ore. Most young Americans believe in the value of higher education, but many also believe that a high school diploma alone is enough for success, and they view job training as better preparation than any type of college degree, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Hyde County Schools will receive $4.9 million to help rebuild after Hurricane Dorian ripped through the Outer Banks and eastern North Carolina last year.

The funding will go toward the cleaning, restoration, and elevation of school buildings. Hyde County school officials say the only buildings that are currently in use on the Ocracoke School campus are the second floor of the elementary classrooms and the carpentry shop.

Other classroom areas of the school do not have floors or walls below four feet as a result of flooding from the storm, school officials say.

The Hyde County Schools Department is working to have a 10-classroom unit placed on the campus by April.

In a statement, Hyde County Superintendent Steve Basnight said: “On behalf of the students, staff, and families of Hyde County Schools and most especially Ocracoke Island, please let me say how incredibly humbled and grateful we are for the ongoing support we have received from the staff at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction since Hurricane Dorian.”

Ocracoke School is currently holding classes in three separate locations on the island for different grade levels: the Lower Elementary School in the former Day Care Facility, the Upper Elementary on the second floor of the elementary building, and the 6-12 grades in the NCCAT facility.

Plans for expansion involve using the majority of the funds to rebuild the portion of the Ocracoke Campus where the administrative offices, middle school, and high school classes were primarily located.

“This level of support reaffirms our desire and commitment to improve the educational opportunities for all students in our district because educating children matters,” Basnight said.

The district says they are hoping to use some of the funding to rebuild parts of Mattamuskeet Early College and the School Bus Garage as those buildings have significant roof damage.

