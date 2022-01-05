Hyde County Schools superintendent announces retirement

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Hyde County Schools Superintendent Steve Basnight announced his retirement.
Basnight made the announcement in early December during a Hyde County Board of Education meeting, effective April 1.
Basnight has been in education for 37 years and has served in Dare, Currituck, and Hyde Counties.
Prior to moving into administration, he spent 20 years as a classroom teacher and coach at Manteo High School.
For the next eight years, Basnight served as an Administrative Intern and Assistant Principal at First Flight Middle School, an Interim Principal at Cape Hatteras Secondary School of Coastal Studies, Curriculum Coordinator at the district-level, and Principal at the Dare County Alternative
School.
In Currituck County, Mr. Basnight served as Principal of J. P. Knapp Early College, being named District Principal of the Year twice.
Basnight has been the Superintendent of Hyde County Schools since the fall of 2018.
