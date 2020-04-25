Hyde County reports first confirmed case of COVID-19

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Hyde County reported its first case of COVID-19.

According to Hyde County Health Director Luana Gibbs, the person with the county’s first laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 is now in isolation at home.

The Hyde County Health Department is currently contact tracing to find anyone who may have been exposed to the individual.

As of Saturday, April 25, the North Carolina Health and Human Services reported an additional 571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 20 deaths due to the virus.

According to state health officials, the total number of confirmed cases in North Carolina are now up to 8,623 from 95 counties and 105,265 completed tests.

Hospitalization in the state went up 20 overnight which brings the total number of North Carolinians hospitalized due to the virus to 456.

Latest Posts