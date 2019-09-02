Hyde County issues emergency evacuation for Ocracoke Island ahead of Hurricane Dorian

A car returns to the capital under the previous rain before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday Sept. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Hyde County has issued an emergency evacuation for all visitors and residents from Ocracoke Island ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The emergency evacuation for visitors will go into effect on Tuesday, September 3 at 5 o’clock in the morning and the mandatory evacuation for residents is effective Wednesday, September 4 at 5 a.m.

Officials advise the community that only residents, homeowners, and vendors with an Ocracoke re-entry pass on their vehicles will be allowed on ferries beginning at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Ocracoke-Hatteras, Ocracoke-Cedar Island, and Ocracoke-Swan Quarter ferry routes will run their published schedules.

The last departure from Ocracoke to Swan Quarter will be Wednesday at 3:45 pm, the last departure from Ocracoke to Cedar Island will be Wednesday at 1:00 pm, and the last departure from Ocracoke to Hatteras will be Wednesday at 2:00 pm. The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry will end service for the 2019 season at the end of the day on Monday, September 1.

Visitor services at Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Ocracoke Island will be suspended on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center said a storm surge of greater than 1-foot could be expected in the low lying areas of Hyde County, including Ocracoke Island, within the next 3 days.

Officials warn that residents in Hyde County could expect 6 to 10 inches of rain throughout the week.