Hyde County experiences uptick in COVID-19 cases

A flu vaccine is administered at a walk-up Covid-19 testing site, November 24, 2020, in San Fernando, California, just northeast of the city of Los Angeles. – California shattered the state’s single-day COVID-19 record with over 20,500 new cases recorded on November 23 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / The erroneous mention appearing in the IPTC metadata of this photo by Robyn Beck has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [San Fernando, California] instead of [San Fernando, Philippines]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Hyde County is currently experiencing an uptick in positive laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.



As of Monday afternoon, Dec. 14, the active number of cases has reached 27 in the county.



Of the 27 total, 10 are individuals on Ocracoke Island, while the remainder of 17 is from the Mainland.



County officials say this increase in cases is likely a result of multiple incidents, such as gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday, and an increase in viral spread simply from community gatherings.



The safest way to protect yourself is to avoid unnecessary gatherings of people you do not live with, wear a facial covering when you are in public, practice social distancing of 6 feet or more, and wash your hands frequently.



“I know people are weary and tired of COVID-19. I am, too. We must do everything we can to reduce community spread. We have lost 5 members of our County to this extremely contagious virus,” Health Director Luana Gibbs says. “We do not want to lose more, and you never know who will have a mild case, versus a serious or lethal case.”



The Health Department is currently using Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative (CCTC) to perform our case investigations and contact tracing.



If you receive a call from this organization and you do not answer, they will identify themselves as calling on behalf of the Hyde County Health Department and ask you to call the statewide call center at 844-628-7223. Residents are advised to follow all of their instructions.

The Hyde County Health Department can be reached at 926-4399 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. For 24/7 on-call services, dial 1-866-462-3821, the Coronavirus Hotline.