Hyde County currently listed as ‘critical community spread,’ restricted access to select offices

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials say Hyde County is currently listed as a critical community spread area by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services County Alert System.

A statement released says that as of Jan. 15, the county has reached 144 active cases. As a result, access has been restricted to some of the local offices.

“The safest way to protect yourself is to avoid unnecessary gatherings of people you do not live with, wear a facial covering when you are in public, practice social distancing of 6 feet or more, and wash your hands frequently,” officials said.

The increase may be due to holiday gatherings and from community gatherings, the statement continued.

It is recommend that individuals call the county office they need to visit ahead of time.

