PONZER, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the N.C. Fire Service report improving conditions as they continue to battle the fire in Hyde County.

Officials said Monday evening the Ferebee Road fire in Hyde County is currently 1,938 acres in size and 24% contained as of 3 p.m. They also said in a media release that visibility was not an issue during the Monday morning commute due to a southwest wind shift, pushing smoke out of the area.

“Water handling operations have pumped 88 million gallons from New Lake toward the canal surrounding the fire area. Crews are working to have pumps installed at Gamble Road by end of shift (Monday),” according to the latest update.

(NC Forest Service photo)

Officials said they were monitoring the weather for potential wind gusts that could push the fire. A weather system was moving through Eastern North Carolina on Monday evening, bringing some much-needed rain.

Officials also said that operational resources working on the fire include 83 personnel from the N.C. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

There are no injuries and no structures damaged at this time.

The flight restriction remains in the area, covering a five-mile radius. Officials said the flight restriction will remain in place until aviation support is no longer needed.