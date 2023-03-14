PERQUIMANS COUNTY N.C. (WAVY) – A husband and wife have been arrested in Perquimans County after moving the body of a dead man to another county.

On January 30, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office started a death investigation after a man was found dead on Peartree Road in Pasquotank County.

An investigation lead to the Wildwood area of Holiday Island in Perquimans County, where they discovered the victim died and was transported to Pasquotank County to hide his death.

On March 13, Tia Medlin, 34 of Virginia Beach was arrested and charged with felony conceal/ failure to report a death and felony alter/steal/destroy criminal investigation.

Tia’s bond was set at $100,000 and she was transported to the Albemarle District Jail.

Investigators developed information on Holden Medlin, 32, while he was waiting for his wife Tia in the waiting room.

Holden was wanted for the following charges, felony conceal/ failure to report a death and felony alter/steal/destroy criminal investigation.

Holden was later located at Grubb Street near Front Street and investigators attempted to arrest him.

Investigators arrested Holden without incident after he fled on foot while displaying a gun at deputies.

The vehicle that Tia and Holden drove to Perquimans County was searched and deputies found a sawed-off shotgun, a .45 caliber handgun, 6.5 grams of fentanyl, 13.3 grams of meth, 51.7 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Items found in vehicle search in Perquimans County (Courtesy: Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office)

Holden was charged and taken to Abermarle District Jail with a $75,000 bond set.

This isn’t the first time Holden was arrested, he was the center of another high-profile case in 2018.

Chesapeake Police were investigating him after they got a tip that he was illegally buying guns.

Police stopped him near the intersection of Berly Avenue and Wilson Road on July 18, 2018.

Holden wasn’t in the car alone, his 19-year-old girlfriend, Sarah Wilson was also in the car.

Police say her hands were cuffed behind her back when Wilson got a gun out of the car, “contorted” her body and shot herself.

Holden pleaded guilty to several crimes connected to the traffic stop in 2019.