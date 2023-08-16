DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County Emergency Operations Center will hold a Hurricane Preparedness Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. at 370 Airport Rd in Manteo.

Dare County Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson will be joined by Erik Heden, the National Weather Service’s local Warning Coordination Meteorologist as well as other speakers. They will be discussing information on how to prepare for hurricanes, and an update on weather service forecast products, according to a press release.

“It’s important to never focus only upon the category of a storm, but instead to focus on the storm’s potential impacts,” the press release reads.

The forum is free and open to the public, and will have an in-person or virtual attendance option. Following the forum, will be time for a community discussion for individuals to participate in a Q&A and express concerns.

Virtual attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions using the chat and/or audio features of the meeting software. To participate virtually, attendees must register online by clicking here.

There is limited in-person seating available at the Dare County Emergency Operations Center. To reserve a seat to attend the event in person, call 252-475-5655 or email James Wooten at james.wooten@darenc.gov.

Seats will be assigned based on the date and time of the participant’s call or email.

For more information about the Hurricane Preparedness Forum, please contact Drew Pearson at 252-475-5655 or drew.pearson@darenc.gov.