Human remains found in Lee County, NC identified as man missing since September

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Human remains that were found in Sanford have been identified as those of a missing man, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Photo of Cory Moore provided by family

The remains were found around 1 p.m. in a heavily wooded area near Carbonton and Pickard roads in Sanford on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said the remains have been identified as Cory Dale Moore, 32, who was reported missing on September 8, 2020.

According to the sheriff’s office, Moore’s remains were found by a couple that was looking to possibly buy land in that area.

No further information was made available as an autopsy report is still pending.