How responsible was Trump for U.S. Capitol violence? Here’s what North Carolinians had to say

ELON, N.C. (WNCN) — A recent poll conducted by Elon University has found that nearly 60 percent of North Carolinians believe former President Donald Trump was “very” or “somewhat” responsible for the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Respondents in the poll, however, say that they are less supportive of the impeachment of Trump.

The survey found that 47 percent support the impeachment proceedings against him, while 43 percent oppose them and 10 percent say they don’t know.

The survey results follow the impeachment of the former president by the U.S. House last month, with the U.S. Senate now preparing to try Trump on a charge of inciting violence against the U.S. government.

A conviction in the Senate impeachment trial would possibly ban Trump from running for president again. About 51 percent of North Carolina respondents say they support a scenario in which he could not run for president again while 40 percent of respondents were opposed to such. Nine percent said that they don’t know how they feel.

The survey found that 42 percent of residents believe Trump is “very responsible” for the violence, 17 percent believe Trump is “somewhat responsible” while 14 percent believe the former president is “only a little responsible” and 28 percent believe he is “not at all responsible.”

About 74 percent of respondents who are Democrats believe Trump to be “very responsible”, compared to nine percent of Republicans who believe that, too.

Results find that 55 percent of Republicans believe the former president is “not at all responsible” for the violence at the Capitol, compared to seven percent of Democrats and 24 percent of those who belong to neither party.

Older residents were more likely to say that Trump was not responsible for the violence at the Capitol than younger residents. There was little variation in opinion between men and women.

The Elon Poll also found that 49 percent of North Carolinians approve of the job Joe Biden is doing as president, with 52 percent saying they approve of the job Roy Cooper is doing as governor.

Check out the full report and methodology here.