(WGHP) — New details continue to emerge from the 2020 U.S. Census, and now we have a more precise age breakdown of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

On Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the 2020 Census Demographic Profile and Demographic and Housing Characteristics File. While the Census Bureau had previously released totals for race, Hispanic origin and other demographics, this release includes “more detailed age groups, the first data available on sex from the 2020 Census, information on families and households, and more detail on housing. They also show the intersection of many of these topics by race and Hispanic origin.”

“We’re giving these data back to you now to understand and benefit your community,” Census Bureau Director Robert L. Santos said in a news release. “2020 Census data will serve as an important baseline for years to come for our annual surveys and population estimates, and in the community planning and funding decisions taking place around the nation.”

FOX8 pulled out the data for how many North Carolinians in each age group live in each county and the overall median age for men and women in each county.

By Age Group

The new data breaks down ages into the following groups:

Younger than 5

5 to 9

10 to 14

15 to 19

20 to 24

25 to 29

30 to 34

35 to 39

40 to 44

45 to 49

50 to 54

55 to 59

60 to 64

65 to 69

70 to 74

75 to 79

80 to 84

85 and older

In North Carolina, the largest of those groups is a three-way tie between 15 to 19, 20 to 24 and 55 to 59 at 6.7% each.

The smallest of North Carolina’s age groups, the group of North Carolinians 85 years or older, make up only 1.7% of the state’s population. Polk County, however, has the largest share with 4.3% of the county’s population at age 85 or older.

Younger than 5

Most: Hoke County (8.0%)

Fewest: Avery, Brunswick, Watauga counties (3.6%)

5 to 9

Most: Hoke County (8.2%)

Fewest: Watauga County (3.6%)

10 to 14

Most: Union County (8.8%)

Fewest: Watauga County (4.0%)

15 to 19

Most: Watauga County (11.6%)

Fewest: Brunswick County (4.1%)

20 to 24

Most: Watauga County (21.8%)

Fewest: Pamlico, Clay counties (3.4%)

25 to 29

Most: Durham County (9.8%)

Fewest: Clay County (3.4%)

30 to 34

Most: Durham County (9.3%)

Fewest: Clay County (4.0%)

35 to 39

Most: Mecklenburg County (7.6%)

Fewest: Northampton County (4.2%)

40 to 44

Most: Union, Wake counties (7.2%)

Fewest: Clay, Watauga counties (4.3%)

45 to 49

Most: Union County (8.0%)

Fewest: Onslow, Watauga (4.4%)

50 to 54

Most: Gates, Union counties (7.8%)

Fewest: Onslow County (4.2%)

55 to 59

Most: Gates County (9.1%)

Fewest: Onslow County (4.9%)

60 to 64

Most: Brunswick County (10.1%)

Fewest: Onslow County (4.7%)

65 to 69

Most: Brunswick County (11.9%)

Fewest: Onslow County (3.9%)

70 to 74

Most: Brunswick County (10.9%)

Fewest: Onslow County (2.8%)

75 to 79

Most: Clay County (6.9%)

Fewest: Hoke County (1.7%)

80 to 84

Most: Polk County (4.1%)

Fewest: Hoke County (1.1%)

85 and older

Most: Polk County (4.3%)

Fewest: Onslow County (0.9%)

Median Age

The median age in North Carolina is 39.4 years old. Men skew younger with a median age of 37.9, while women skew older with a median age of 40.7.

The county with the highest median age is Brunswick County at 56.5, while the youngest is Onslow at 28.3.

Brunswick has both the highest median age for men and women at 55.3 and 57.4 respectively.

Onslow has the lowest median age for men at 25.6, and Watauga has the lowest median age for women at 28.7.

You can see the full breakdown for every county in the graph below.

You can see the full U.S. Census breakdown yourself on the Census website.