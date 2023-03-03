PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Deputies are investigating after houses and vehicles were struck by gunfire Thursday evening in Pasquotank County.

According to a press release from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called for reports of shots fired around 5:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Millpond Rd.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found two houses and two vehicles had been struck by gunfire. After further investigation, 42 gun casings were located on the scene.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.