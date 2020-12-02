Horses in Hertford, N.C. still sick from mystery illness

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — Staying at New Hope Stables around the clock to make sure the horses there and are safe — that’s how it’s been for Carla Bundy since September when 15 of the 17 horses became sick, 4 died.

“Due to concerns of safety, we don’t have our security system up yet. It’s coming from California, so that will be up this weekend. But we’re staying in the barn with them 24/7, or outside, just to make sure no one is messing with them,” said owner Carla Bundy.

In October, there was the initial thought from those who worked at the Stables, that the horses may have been intentionally poisoned.

The liver and heart from one of the horses that died were sent to a Pennsylvania lab for testing. They’re still waiting for those results. Blood work is also being tested.

“Also, a lady in North Carolina contacted me yesterday that works for a North Carolina lab and she’s also going to get a hold of the liver and blood samples and paperwork and do more tests,” Bundy said.

Now, she says there will be up to a $5000 reward for anyone who has information that will lead to an arrest.

“We do believe it was malicious poisoning. We can’t give out a whole bunch of information about that — especially since the reward is out,” she said.

Three horses — Stormy, Rippy, and Sunny — are still sick.

“They’re all anemic. Stormy and Sunny here are showing signs of low protein. Sunny is having an inflammation in his blood show up, which is 200 points over your normal limit,” said Bundy.

She says they will continue to try and figure out what caused this. Bundy says the community has been amazing to show support as they go through this months-long process. She says people have reached out to them from all over the world including Ireland and Australia.