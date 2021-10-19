Home damaged by fire Saturday in Perquimans County

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A residence was damaged after a fire early Saturday morning in Perquimans County.

Perquimans County 911 received multiple calls about a structure fire around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Woodland Church Road.

Firefighters from InterCounty Volunteer Fire Department, Durants Neck Volunteer Fire Department, and Winfall Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and attacked the fire from both inside and outside the building.

All occupants were able to safely get out of the residence without injury.

The American Red Cross is helping the family with temporary shelter.

“Due to a quick interior attack by our firefighters, the primary fire damage was held to the room and hallway of where the fire originated. Smoke and heat damage however was found throughout other areas of the residence. All responding departments worked well together and I would like to thank all of those involved who helped to bring this incident to a quick conclusion,” said InterCounty Volunteer Fire Department Chief Michael Cartwright.

The fire remains under investigation.