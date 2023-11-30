GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Those in Gloucester County are invited to the holiday parade this weekend on Dec. 2.

The parade runs from 3-4:30 p.m. on Main Street from the intersection of John Clayton Memorial Highway, according to a release. Road closures will be in effect on Main Street until after the event ends.

During the parade, traffic will still be able allowed on JCMH toward Mathews County, if coming from the Walmart area, and will also be able to turn left off JCMH onto Main Street, if traveling toward the Walmart area.

The annual tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place immediately following the parade in the court circle around 5 p.m., and won’t cause any road closures. “No Parking” signs will be in place along Main Street from the area of Carriage Court to Cary Avenue, a release states.