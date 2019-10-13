1  of  2
Historical bust stolen, granite mounting base damaged at Wright Brothers National Memorial

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials claim that sometime Saturday evening or early Sunday morning, the bust of Orville Wright was stolen.

National Park Service Rangers add that the granite base for the bust was toppled over as well.

NPS Rangers and local law enforcement officials are investigating this as a crime.

If you have information that could help solve this case, please contact the Dare County Community CrimeLine or the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch.

  • Tip Line: 1-(888)-653-0009
  • Online

Big Kill Devil Hill may be closed to visitors for a period of time Sunday while the investigation continues.

