MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mount Airy fire department is cautioning people to avoid an area of downtown due to a building collapse.

They posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that they had gotten a call about a partial structural collapse at the Main Oak Building in downtown Mount Airy.

Sources say that the collapse happened overnight and no one was inside at the time. The building was being renovated.

According to the fire department, Duke Power, building inspectors and the police department responded to the scene. People are asked to avoid Oak and Main Streets.

In October of 2021, the Mt Airy News reported that a Durham-based company had bought the building and planned to renovate them to become AirBNBs.