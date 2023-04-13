HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Jonnie Downey likes gnomes and making people happy.

“They bring a smile to my face, and that’s what I want to do when I give them to somebody,” she said.

For about five years, Downey has collected the mystical figurines and then recently learned how to make them.

“I stumbled across a YouTube video where they were making their own,” she said. “I thought ‘what the heck? I’ll give it a shot.’”

She calls them Omi’s Gnomies, and her first one came with a message.

“My grandson is on the spectrum of autism, and I made my first one for him, and it just evolved from there,” Downey said.

It takes about an hour to create one from scratch. Her craft room is full of the little guys and gals. Some are custom-made for purchase and others she gives away to those going through tough times.

“My friend just finished with cancer, and I gave her some,” she said. “I just want to help people smile.”

You can find Omi’s Gnomies on Etsy and Facebook.