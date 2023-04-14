HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point detectives are investigating two cases of arson on West English Road that happened six days apart.

Investigators are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect.

On April 7, at about 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a reported arson at the location and determined someone lit a gas can in a crawl space. No one was injured and the damage was about $1,000, according to police.

On Thursday at about 3:09 a.m., officers responded to the same location to help the High Point Fire Department with a structure fire and determined that someone broke a window, poured an accelerant and threw a lit torch into the building.

This fire caused about $70,000 in damages. No one was injured.