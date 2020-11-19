Hertford ‘S-Bridge’ in Perquimans County to close for new bridge concrete placement

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) – The N.C. Department of Transportation says contractors will be closing the Hertford “S-Bridge” on U.S. 17 Business this weekend for road work.

The closure will be between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 21.

A statement released by NCDOT says it is to pump concrete for the new bridge currently under construction — part of a $57 million project to upgrade and improve U.S. 17 Business/N.C. 37 between Hertford and Winfall in northern Perquimans County.

The project also includes improving the causeway north of the bridge, which has been damaged by settling of the ground underneath it.

NCDOT says that portable message boards will be placed on U.S. 17 in both directions advising motorists of Saturday’s closure.

In the town of Hertford, a barricade will be placed in the travel lane at Grubb Street and barriers will be placed on the bridge approach. In Winfall, barricades will be placed at the intersection of Winfall Boulevard and Creek Drive.

Drivers should plan ahead and use caution around the work zone.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov.