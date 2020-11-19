Hertford Police investigating suspected arson at home under construction

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in the Town of Hertford are investigating a suspected arson.

The Hertford Police Department said Thursday it was investigating the fire, which happened Wednesday night on Meads Loop.

The fire was at a home that’s currently under construction.

Both police and the Perquimans Fire Marshal are investigating.

Those with information should contact police at 252-426-5587.

