Hertford Police investigating suspected arson at home under construction

North Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

Hertford Police (WAVY photo/Walter Hildebrand)

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in the Town of Hertford are investigating a suspected arson.

The Hertford Police Department said Thursday it was investigating the fire, which happened Wednesday night on Meads Loop.

The fire was at a home that’s currently under construction.

Both police and the Perquimans Fire Marshal are investigating.

Those with information should contact police at 252-426-5587.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10