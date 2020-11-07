Hertford Police Department investigate crash involving spreader

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police and rescue personnel responded to a crash involving a spreader used for agricultural purposes on Friday afternoon.

The Perquimans 911 Center received a call for a vehicle crash at the intersection of Harvey Point Road and Ocean Highway, around 2:45 p.m.

Once on the scene, crews found the spreader lying on its side.

Perquimans County Emergency Services said the vehicle was carrying a load of lime which spilled onto the roadway during the accident.

Public safety personnel and local farmers helped to clean up the roadway and assisted in spreading

dirt for a small fluid spill, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted by Nightingale Air Ambulance for further evaluation.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Hertford Police Department.

Latest Posts