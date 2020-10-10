Hertford, NC stable considering possible poisoning in mystery disease that killed 4 horses, sickened dozen others

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials at a stable in Hertford, North Carolina, say they are now looking into whether malicious poisoning might have led to the death of 4 horses and sickened a dozen others.

In the latest update from New Hope Stables on Friday, officials say they are now considering poisoning as a possibility in the death of several horses at the stable.

“Almost all known infectious diseases have been ruled out. We are working closely with the NC Department of Agriculture to find an answer. They have tested the food, the hay, the shaving, the water, the list goes on. Test performed on these items have all come back negative,” a post on social media said.

New Hope Stables has been battling the unknown disease since Sept. 23. As of Friday, some horses were showing improvements while others were in critical condition.

“It breaks our heart to think that this was a malicious poisoning, but unfortunately it now looks like this is a possibility we must consider.”

Officials say normal barn life won’t be the same at New Hope Stables, but they keeping their hopes high. They are currently waiting for additional test results.

The stable has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the treatment and testing of all the horses. As of Saturday afternoon, the page had raised more than $38,000.

