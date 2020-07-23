Hertford County Public Schools announces 2020-2021 reopening plan, includes 9 weeks of remote leaning

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Hertford County Public Schools announced the district is looking forward to the 2020-2021 School Year, and are committed to reopening campuses in the safest way possible.
North Carolina schools have been using a remote learning system since mid-March.
On Wednesday, the Hertford County Board of Education unanimously approved Superintendent Dr. William T. Wright, Jr.’s recommendation to open the 2020-2021 School Year under Plan C.
Plan C consists of all remote learning for the first nine weeks of school as students participate in online instruction.
The school division says there will be face-to-face opportunities forthcoming for orientation as well as special conditions for students.
The face-to-face learning opportunities will be held following all social distancing and mask guidelines.
In addition, the district says they will re-evaluate the next steps for the 2nd nine-weeks and beyond during the initial period.
Hertford County Public Schools is in the process of revising a plan in the coming based on this new guidance and will keep parents and students updated.
More information about the plans for remote learning, additional COVID-19 related documents, re-entry plans, communications, and more can be found on the HCPS webpage.
