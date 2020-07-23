Hertford County Public Schools announces 2020-2021 reopening plan, includes 9 weeks of remote leaning

In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don’t have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Hertford County Public Schools announced the district is looking forward to the 2020-2021 School Year, and are committed to reopening campuses in the safest way possible.

North Carolina schools have been using a remote learning system since mid-March.

On Wednesday, the Hertford County Board of Education unanimously approved Superintendent Dr. William T. Wright, Jr.’s recommendation to open the 2020-2021 School Year under Plan C.

Plan C consists of all remote learning for the first nine weeks of school as students participate in online instruction.

The school division says there will be face-to-face opportunities forthcoming for orientation as well as special conditions for students.

The face-to-face learning opportunities will be held following all social distancing and mask guidelines.

In addition, the district says they will re-evaluate the next steps for the 2nd nine-weeks and beyond during the initial period.

Hertford County Public Schools is in the process of revising a plan in the coming based on this new guidance and will keep parents and students updated.

More information about the plans for remote learning, additional COVID-19 related documents, re-entry plans, communications, and more can be found on the HCPS webpage.

