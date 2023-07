HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run.

On Thursday, around 9:20 a.m. someone driving a white truck hit a pedestrian on Liverman Mill Road and left the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged contact the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office or the North Carolina Highway Patrol.