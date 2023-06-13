RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Senate’s plans for “increasing voter confidence” in elections is really a two-bill package: one to make changes in how some votes are received and the other to oversee how elections are managed.

North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) speaks (from left) with fellow Republican Sens. Amy Galey (R-Alamance), Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth) and Lisa Barnes (R-Franklin) on the Senate floor. Galey and Krawiec are part of the Redistricting and Election Committee. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

Sen. Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and two chairs of the Senate Redistricting and Election Committee – Warren Daniel (R-Buncombe) and Paul Newton (R-Cabarrus) – explained on Tuesday how Senate Bill 749 – titled “No Partisan Advantage in Elections” – would change the make-up of state and county boards of election by removing appointments by the governor and providing what they described as more balanced control.

Last week Senate Bill 747, which proposes changes in voting processes, found its way to the Senate Rules Committee for first consideration and routing.

On Monday, Berger et al placed SB 749 on the runway next to 747 in what Daniel called a “2-prong approach,” and Berger suggested both would start their committee reviews this week.

This bill would expand the makeup of the state Board of Elections from five to eight members and include equal appointments from both chambers of the General Assembly and both parties. Previously the governor appointed members and controlled the partisan balance.

HB 749 calls for Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) and the minority leaders in each chamber – currently Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake) and Rep. Robert Reives II (D-Randolph) – to review names suggested by party leaders and to choose four representatives from each. One of those eight would be elected BOE chair.

But the General Assembly also would have the ability to appoint any registered voter in the state, which Berger et al suggested for the first time gave unaffiliated voters a path to seats on the board.

How it would work

Those eight would be chosen and seated as soon as the bill were to become law, and they could include current members of the state BOE – which are three Democrats and two Republicans appointed through 2027. But all terms would end unless someone were to be reappointed.

The board would continue to hire the state executive director. Karen Brinson Bell, who has held that post since 2019, recently was retained until May 15, 2025. The board also would be moved administratively under the Secretary of State’s office.

The bill stipulates 4-year terms effective on May 1 after the Council of State election (which would be 2024). As is the case now, no person can serve more than two consecutive terms.

County boards of elections also would change, reducing from five members to four who would serve 2-year terms and would be appointed by the General Assembly in the same manner as the state board. Each county board would elect a chair each year.

Because of municipal elections this fall and the implementation of voter ID requirements, the county boards would remain as they are until January 2024.

State Sen. Paul Newton (R-Cabarrus) (NCGA)

“No one person, no one party, should have exclusive control of our elections,” Newton said at the press conference, saying the makeup mirrors the national board. “By spreading appointment authority to both chambers of General Assembly and the minority and majority parties … there will be a freedom to vote with election security, not based on perceived partisan advantage.

“It’s incontrovertible … We are living in a time of severe political polarization. … When we have a board controlled by one party, roughly half of the voters are going to doubt the outcome. … Those concerns could get worse.”

Voting process changes

But Democrats note that this bill follows SB 747, which proposes new restrictions for mail-in voting, bans counties from receiving grants to help pay for elections – a sore point given the requirements of the new voter ID mandate and other costs associated with this bill – alters the rules for same-day voter registration to make those ballots provisional (which means they might not be counted) and makes it easier for a person to accuse someone of voter fraud and to remove people from voting roles if they have “claimed they aren’t a citizen to get out of jury duty.”

Democrats have voiced skepticism because Republicans consulted and met with attorney Cleta Mitchell, one of those who supported former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud as he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost to President Joe Biden.

“Just a week after being caught red-handed meeting with election deniers and Trump’s attorney on the famous ‘just-find- me-the-votes’ Georgia phone call, Senate Republicans took another shot at undermining North Carolina’s elections,” state Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro), a member of the committee, wrote in an email to WGHP. “You can name a bill anything you want, but when it introduces hyper-partisanship, gridlock and hijacks our local election boards, it will achieve nothing except introduce chaos in our election process undermining the people’s confidence in a free and fair democratic process.”

Revisiting prior issue

This issue of an expanded and even-numbered elections board outside of the governor’s oversight is not new, and in 2020 Berger in fact lost in a Supreme Court decision that overturned a superior court panel that had said the General Assembly could change the size of the board.

Berger said Monday that, under the state constitution, elections are a “category that would require not to be in the particular control of one individual or another. We think it [the bill] complies.”

And, perhaps empowered by the NC Supreme Court’s new Republican majority, which in April overturned two previous rulings by the court, he suggested the court got the ruling in Cooper v. Berger wrong as well.

“I think on that decision there were some instances in that decision pointed out by dissenting opinion that it may have been wrongly decided,” he said. “I don’t think the issue brought forward [with SB 749] would be decided by the court.”

NC Gov. Roy Cooper (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

Said Cooper: “That has been round and round the bend in court time and time again. I think the elections in North Carolina have been administered over the last couple of years extraordinarily well.”

NC Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton offered her perspective in a statement issued after the press conference: “This is just the latest in a series of power grabs by far-right Republicans in the General Assembly,” she said. “When the voters elected Governor Cooper twice, they did so with the expectation and desire that he would be making appointments to the Board of Elections — but we know the NCGOP’s playbook is to just change the rules instead of trying to win fair and square on the strength of their ideas.”

What about the cost?

Some have suggested that with the implementation of voter ID and new verification processes for absentee ballots listed in SB 747, local election boards were taking on a lot more work without additional funding from the General Assembly.

“We are in the process of having a conversation with House [on the state budget],” Berger said. “I am not familiar with where the conferees are in this process. House leadership has indicated they are in favor of the provisions of the bill about state board of elections. We are still having conversations about local boards.”