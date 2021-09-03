Henrico teacher suspected of raping minor brought into custody in Currituck, North Carolina

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County Public Schools teacher suspected of a raping a minor was arrested in Currituck County, North Carolina on Thursday.

According to Henrico police, 60-year-old Dean Lakey was taken into custody without any issues by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office. Lakey will remain at the Currituck County Detention Center until his extradition to Henrico County.

Lakey has been charged with one count of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor as a custodian.

Henrico Police presented the case against Lakey to the Multi-Jurisdictional Grand Jury on Aug. 25, 2021.

Henrico County Public Schools confirmed on Friday that Lakey is a teacher at Short Pump Middle School.

Police said the incident occurred during the 2016-2017 school year.

Dean Lakey

Information about the incident was brought to Child Protective Services in April 2021 prompting a criminal investigation by the Henrico County Police Department. At that time, Lakey was placed on administrative leave by the school district.

He is still on administrative leave at this time.

A message sent to Short Pump Middle School families stated, “the matter is currently being handled by law enforcement authorities, and it would be premature to speculate or otherwise discuss the matter without knowing the full facts.”

Anyone with information about the case can call Detective Alphin at (804)501-4143 or Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.