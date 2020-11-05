Health officials report second-highest number of new cases in North Carolina; Cooper to brief at 2 p.m.

Governor Roy Cooper and the task force briefing will be streaming live here.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,859 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 which marks the second-highest daily increase since the pandemic started.

The record of 2,885 was set last Thursday.

The state is looking at about five days of record-breaking case numbers that have all occurred in the past two weeks.

NCDHHS cases by date reported March 1, 2020 to Nov. 5, 2020

Despite that, North Carolina’s seven-day rolling average dropped ever-so-slightly from its record high Wednesday to 2,377.

Another 41 deaths were reported on Thursday, making it three straight days with at least 40 deaths.

North Carolina’s seven-day rolling average in daily deaths reported climbed again to a record level — the state is averaging 38 a day over the past week.

Percent positive is down almost a percentage point to 6.6 percent but highter than the state’s goal of 5 percent.

Hospitalizations have increased for the fourth straight day and are at their highest level in a week, with 1,193 people in hospitals across the state.

Here are the totals as of Thursday:

Total cases: 285,661

Completed tests: 4,214,454

Currently hospitalized: 1,193

Deaths: 4,548

Presumed recovered: 246,318

Here’s the local breakdown of cases and deaths:

Gates 172 – 3 deaths

Dare 414 – 3 deaths

Currituck 238 – 4 deaths

Pasquotank 916 – 35 deaths

Perquimans 266 – 4 deaths

Bertie 744 – 21 deaths

Camden 144 – 3 deaths

Hertford 878 — 35 deaths

Chowan 546 – 15 deaths

