Governor Roy Cooper and the task force briefing will be streaming live here.
App users click here to watch.
— —
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,859 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 which marks the second-highest daily increase since the pandemic started.
The record of 2,885 was set last Thursday.
The state is looking at about five days of record-breaking case numbers that have all occurred in the past two weeks.
Despite that, North Carolina’s seven-day rolling average dropped ever-so-slightly from its record high Wednesday to 2,377.
Another 41 deaths were reported on Thursday, making it three straight days with at least 40 deaths.
North Carolina’s seven-day rolling average in daily deaths reported climbed again to a record level — the state is averaging 38 a day over the past week.
Percent positive is down almost a percentage point to 6.6 percent but highter than the state’s goal of 5 percent.
Hospitalizations have increased for the fourth straight day and are at their highest level in a week, with 1,193 people in hospitals across the state.
Here are the totals as of Thursday:
- Total cases: 285,661
- Completed tests: 4,214,454
- Currently hospitalized: 1,193
- Deaths: 4,548
- Presumed recovered: 246,318
Here’s the local breakdown of cases and deaths:
- Gates 172 – 3 deaths
- Dare 414 – 3 deaths
- Currituck 238 – 4 deaths
- Pasquotank 916 – 35 deaths
- Perquimans 266 – 4 deaths
- Bertie 744 – 21 deaths
- Camden 144 – 3 deaths
- Hertford 878 — 35 deaths
- Chowan 546 – 15 deaths
Latest Posts:
- Chesapeake Public Schools to hold job fair this week
- Virginia Department of Elections addresses ‘viral social media post’
- Watch live: Nevada officials update new results in presidential race
- Health officials report second-highest number of new cases in North Carolina; Cooper to brief at 2 p.m.
- Interactive Map: 2020 Presidential Election Results